With LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s sacred all-time scoring record, a strong argument can be made that he is the GOAT of basketball. On top of breaking that record, James also has four NBA championships, four Finals MVPs, and four NBA MVPs to his name. While James has made history, it’s worth looking at what other monumental records James holds. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 LeBron James records that are unlikely to ever be broken.

All-Time Scoring Record

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held the All-Time scoring record in the NBA for over 38 years. Although no one thought it would get broken, James finally did it. It took him 20 productive seasons to conquer the milestone. It’s hard to believe that anyone will ever break this record, given that only seven players have been able to score 30,000 points in their careers.

Top Five in Both All-Time Scoring and Assists

With his eighth assist of the night, LeBron James passed Mark Jackson on the NBA's all-time assists list. James and Steve Nash are now tied for fourth place with 10,335 assists. T4. Steve Nash – 10,335

T4. LeBron James – 10,335

6. Mark Jackson – 10,334

While James has made waves in scoring, he’s also one of the best passers in the game. Aside from breaking the all-time scoring record in his 20th season, James also solidified himself in the assists column by passing Steve Nash and Mark Jackson for the fourth most in league history. It’s hard to think of another player who will replicate this feat by stuffing the points and assists category enough to break into the top five all-time scoring and assists while winning games and championships.

Scoring 40 Points Against All 30 NBA Teams

LeBron James has scored 40 points against EVERY single NBA team

Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time scoring record wasn’t easy. In fact, James had to make a little history of his own to get there. In NBA history, he became the first player to score 40 points at least once against all 30 NBA franchises, including the teams he used to play for. Scoring 40 points in a game is already a herculean task. However, doing it against every team is a different level altogether.

100 30-Point Games With Three Different Franchises

LeBron James is the 1st player in NBA history to record 100 30-point games with 3 different franchises.

Aside from making history by scoring 40 points against all 30 NBA teams, James carved out another piece of history after tallying 100 30-point games with three different franchises. He played for the Miami Heat, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and currently with the Los Angeles Lakers. This only proves that wherever James goes, the franchise becomes an automatic contender.

Win Finals MVP With At Least Three Different Teams

LeBron James is the first player in NBA history to win Finals MVP with three different teams.

Aside from taking on the scoring responsibilities, James’ production translates to wins and championships. While some players won championships with several teams, James did so as a leader becoming the Finals MVP of all three franchises he took to the pinnacle of the NBA. As we all know, James won two straight Finals MVPs and championships in South Beach, a historic one in Cleveland, and the latest in the NBA bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic.

30K-10K-10K club

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history with 30K points, 10K rebounds and 9K assists.

LeBron James is one of the best all-around players in the NBA, becoming the first player to tally 30,000 points, 10,000 assists, and 10,000 rebounds in his career. While there are a handful of players who can possibly reach this, it will be difficult to enter James’ 30K-10K-10K club. Statistically, James is the best all-around player in the world who’s in a class of his own.

Most All-Star Game Selections

LeBron James has earned his 19th NBA All-Star selection, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in league history. James and Abdul-Jabbar currently share the record for most NBA All-Star Games played with 18. Players with the most NBA All-Star selections

With LeBron James set to be a captain again for the fifth straight year in the All-Star Game, James tied Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most All-Star Game selections with 19. The next closest active players are Kevin Durant and Chris Paul who have 12 each. That would require KD and CP3 to tally at least seven more All-Star seasons. However with James not showing any signs of slowing down, it looks like he could still go well over 20 All-Star trips.

Most All-NBA Team Selections

Most All-NBA selections in NBA history: 16 — LeBron James

15 — Kobe Bryant

15 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

15 — Tim Duncan

Apart from making All-Star teams and collecting several hardware, James also has the most All-NBA team selections by any player in history. Currently, James already has 18. The only other active player who has the most is Chris Paul with 11. Again, despite his age, James is still playing at an elite level to collect more All-NBA selections in the near future which will make him much harder to catch.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Franchise Records

LeBron James is the Cavaliers' franchise leader in points, rebounds, assists and steals (among many other categories) Without LeBron, the Cavaliers are nearly 500 games below .500 all time.

LeBron James was selected as The Chosen One in Cleveland. In fact, he’s arguably the greatest NBA player to wear the Cavaliers uniform. Not only did he fulfill his promise of bringing an NBA championship to his home city, but he also holds several franchise records. As a Cavalier, James tallied 23,119 points in 849 games to average 27.2 points per outing. He also played 33,130 minutes in a Cavs uniform. With the Cavaliers still yet to recover from James’ departure, it looks like James will be holding those franchise records for a long time.

Most Games Won in the Playoffs

LeBron James now has the most playoff wins by any player in NBA history.

Although a lot of people have criticized LeBron James for his failures in the Finals, statistics say he is the winningest player in NBA playoff history. James has compiled a record of 174-92 win-loss card in the postseason which also breaks the record for most playoff games played by any player at 266. In fact, while playing 266 games those four NBA championships and Finals MVPs should speak for themselves on how James can also win when it matters most.