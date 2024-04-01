The debate has been going on for years and it shows no signs of slowing down. When it comes to discussion of the greatest NBA player of all-time, LeBron James has his supporters and so does Michael Jordan.
Most 30+ point games in NBA History including playoffs:
672 — LeBron James
671 — Michael Jordan
558 — Wilt Chamberlain
519 — Kobe Bryant
504 — K. Abdul-Jabbar
This historic record now belongs to LeBron. pic.twitter.com/3m8YgKZRKp
— BronMuse (@BronMuse) April 1, 2024
Much of the GOAT debate depends on those who are trying to make their point. Older fans who saw Jordan lead the Chicago Bulls to six title in the 1990s steadfastly argue that nobody can touch Jordan. Many younger basketball fans who have only seen Jordan's highlight films but get to see LeBron on a nearly every-night basis throw their support behind the King.
James and his supporters added something to their case Sunday as the Lakers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 116-104. James had one of his best games of the season as he scored 40 points, added 7 rebounds and handed out 5 assists. Overall, James connected on 13 of 17 shots from the field and that included a spectacular 9 of 10 from beyond the arc. He also made 5 of 6 free throws.
That marked the 672nd time in LeBron's career that had exceeded the 30-point mark. Jordan scored 30 or more points 671 times in his career.
James has scored 40 point three times this season. He also reached 40 against the Golden State Warriors March 16 — a game the Lakers lost — but the team has won 5 of 6 since then. The victory means the Lakers are a season-high nine games over .500 with seven games left on the regular-season schedule. The Lakers are currently in ninth place in the Western Conference.
James knows that his career will come to an end sooner rather than later
The crowd in Brooklyn was appreciative of the 39-year-old James' brilliant performance and the fans were on their feet in the fourth quarter to show their appreciation for the venerable superstar. James was quite low-key after the game despite his stellar showing and he admits that he knows that his time in the league is eventually coming to a close.
“Not very long. … I’m not gonna play another 21 years, that’s for damn sure. But not very long. I don’t know when that door will close as far as when I’ll retire. But I don’t have much time left.”
LeBron James has been playing in the NBA since the 2003-04 season. He is in his 21st season and he is a 19-time All-NBA performer. He is a four-time NBA champion and a four-time Most Valuable Player. James has played in 1,486 regular-season NBA games and has career averages of 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.
Jordan played 15 seasons in the NBA, including 13 with the Bulls and two with the Washington Wizards. Jordan played in 1,082 regular-season games. He was a 14-time All-Star, a 10-time scoring champion, 5-time MVP and 6-time NBA champion. Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists during his career.
The number of 30-point games doesn't end the debate about the NBA's GOAT, but it is one more aspect to consider.