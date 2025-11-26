The Los Angeles Lakers continue to look like a team on a mission, and Tuesday night’s 135-118 statement win over the LA Clippers only reinforced that tone. With the victory, the Lakers officially advanced in the NBA Cup, and LeBron James made it very clear the group isn’t taking the opportunity lightly.

James, who finished with 25 points, 6 assists, and 6 rebounds, spoke after the game and wasted no time addressing what advancing in the tournament means.

"Anytime you're playing for something, you don't take it for granted." LBJ (25 points, 6 assists, and 6 rebounds) speaks with @LakersReporter after defeating Clippers 135-118 to advance in NBA Cup. Get closer to the action with Spectrum SportsNet+.

“Anytime you're playing for something, you don't take it for granted,” LeBron told Spectrum SportsNet. “The league started this initiative, and we won the inaugural cup, and we are back again and again. Let’s see what happens.”

The Lakers made history as the winners of the very first NBA Cup, and this year they look equally energized by the stakes. Their balance, experience, and postseason-like composure were evident against their crosstown rivals, especially in a fourth quarter where the game became physical and emotional.

While James provided the leadership tone, role players also echoed the importance of the moment.

JJ Redick admitted the tournament adds fuel not just emotionally, but financially. “We didn't get an opportunity to compete for the cup last year, so we're excited,” Redick said. “$53,000 is a lot of money… It's motivation for sure.”

Meanwhile, Austin Reaves, who chipped in another efficient performance, emphasized growth beyond the prize.

“I think continuing to play more games, regardless if it's a cup game or not, is gonna allow us to build something special if we continue to do the right things.”

At 13-4, the Lakers have emerged not only as NBA Cup threats, but as one of the league’s most complete contenders early in the season. And if Tuesday was any indication, they’re not just chasing trophies, they’re building momentum.

With LeBron leading the messaging and Luka Doncic playing at an MVP level, Los Angeles isn’t just advancing; they’re setting expectations.

The NBA Cup isn’t the playoffs, but the Lakers are treating it like it matters. And right now, that edge is paying off.