The 2025 edition of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is just a few hours away, and excitement is already high.

With four matches confirmed for the card, the promotion has already reportedly set aside a big tease for WrestleMania 42. The match card is set to feature two WarGames matches, one each for the women's and the men's matches. Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio noted that while the main event of WrestleMania 42 will not be confirmed, it will be teased after the men's WarGames match.

“I was given the impression that the WrestleMania main event, on Saturday, there will be teases that will help you figure out who the WrestleMania main event will be. Certainly, on Monday, the tease on Monday was absolutely a tease for the main event, which would lead you to believe it's Roman Reigns challenging either Cody Rhodes or Punk,” said Meltzer.

Ibou of Self Made also noted that the WrestleMania main event would be made clear on the post-Survivor Series: WarGames episodes on weekly live television.

“I had been told by someone close to the situation about two weeks ago that the plan was to make the WrestleMania main event clear coming out of WarGames and on the week of television following Survivor Series,” he noted. “I’d imagine it’d be similar to when they had Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns face off on the fall 2023 SmackDown season premiere to tell you that was still on track for WM40.”

The men's WarGames match will feature several top talents such as CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Usos against Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 match

With four matches finalised for the event, here is a detailed look at all of them:

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), and Roman Reigns vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed), Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar – Men's WarGames

Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and AJ Lee vs. Nia Jax, Lash Legend, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), and Becky Lynch – Women's WarGames

John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio – Intercontinental Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella – Women's World Championship

WarGames is officially set to take place at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on Nov. 29, 2025.