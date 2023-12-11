After Bronny James' debut, Lakers legend LeBron James got hyped with Bryce James' return to the Sierra Canyon basketball program.

It is a big day for LeBron James' household. The Los Angeles Lakers legend not only saw the debut of Bronny James in the USC basketball program but he also had a huge moment for Bryce James. His younger son had made the call to go back to Sierra Canyon to continue his high school playing career. This got LeBron hyped and even gave the rising star a new moniker.

‘The Assassin' is what LeBron James wants Bryce James to be called moving forward. The Lakers star might be on to something after seeing his return to one of the country's best basketball programs. Bryce may have been placed on the bench but he still delivered like a lethal hitman.

On just 15 minutes of action against Moorpark, he went berserk and put up six points along with three dimes to show off his offensive artillery. His two steals and a block then rounded out his all-around performance in that debut. Sierra Canyon would endure their first loss after his debut at the hands of Desert Mountain.

However, they would once again rampage and go on a three-game win streak. The Lakers superstar would be proud of how his son's team is able to bounce back from tough losses. A lot is still ahead of Bryce. But, his flashes of athleticism and tough mentality prove how lethal of a threat he could become.

Lakers fans just saw Bronny James debut for USC. It might only take a blink of an eye before we realize that Bryce is already balling out at the collegiate level too.