Bryce James, the youngest son of NBA star LeBron James, took an unofficial visit to Ohio State per a report by Daniel Chavkin of Sports Illustrated. James posted pictures of himself in an Ohio State uniform on Instagram with his mother Savannah James. He also attended the Ohio State vs. Maryland game.

Bryce James talking with men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann on the sideline. Savannah James is also in attendance. pic.twitter.com/0o4woahBJA — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) October 7, 2023

Bryce, a junior at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, has had quite the journey. He played for Sierra Canyon transferring to Campbell Hall in the spring, then transferred again The 6-foot-4 shooting guard was expected to attend the esteemed USA Basketball training camp in Colorado Springs with other top high school prospects this weekend. However, he changed his plans and visited Columbus this weekend instead.

Bryce is following in the footsteps of his brother Bronny, who visited Ohio State last year before committing to USC. In 2022, while Bronny was visiting, the family joined a morning basketball practice, had a meeting with head coach Chris Holtmann and the staff, and took part in a recruiting photoshoot. It seems as if Bryce had the same schedule during his visit.

It's unclear if Bryce will choose to play for the Buckeyes but the Power Five program should definitely be on his radar. Currently, Duquesne University is the only offer that James has per reporting by 24/7 Sports. James is ranked no. 81 in the nation and, if he joins Ohio State, would join a stacked roster of star recruits that look to turn the program into a perennial contender.