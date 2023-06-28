Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn't help but react after seeing a recent 2024 mock draft projecting his son Bronny James to be picked by the Atlanta Hawks.

On ESPN's latest projections, the sports media outlet has Bronny landing at No. 17 on the Hawks, with G League Ignite's Ron Holland and Matas Buzelis expected to be selected at the top of the class. ESPN highlighted that there will surely be a lot of movements in their projections for what is a relatively weak draft class, which is why “there are rare opportunities for less-heralded players to move into the top-five portion of the draft.”

LeBron, however, simply seems excited to see his son carve a path to the NBA. From being considered a second-round talent to being a first-round pick, Bronny has certainly come a long way.

And if he really ends up being drafted by the Hawks, James and his family will be ready to support Bronny. The Lakers star uploaded a photo of the ESPN's projection on his IG Story and captioned it with, “Wellllll ATL shawty the #JamesGang will be pulling up!”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Wellllll ATL shawty the #JamesGang will be pulling up!” LeBron James on Instagram after Bronny James landed with the Atlanta Hawks in a recent 2024 mock draft 🤣 (via @KingJames / IG) pic.twitter.com/2YPiEHoNhL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 28, 2023

Now we're not sure if LeBron James wants his son Bronny James to go to the Hawks, but hey, the goal is making it to the NBA.

Furthermore, the 2024 NBA Draft is still a year away, and it's highly likely that Bronny moves up the draft boards if he continues his incredible improvement. Considering the attention he's getting, it's not hard to see Bronny becoming a lottery pick.