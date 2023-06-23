As the excitement of the 2023 NBA Draft fades away, basketball enthusiasts are already looking ahead to the next big event on the horizon—the 2024 NBA Draft. Now, there may not be a clear-cut franchise savior like Victor Wembanyama at the top. Despite that, this upcoming draft class promises an array of talented prospects who could vie for the coveted title of the No. 1 overall pick. Join us as we delve into the first-round projections and examine the potential future stars who will grace the basketball court in 2024.

1) Matas Buzelis – G League Ignite – 6'11

Matas Buzelis is an intriguing prospect for the next NBA Draft due to his exceptional height and slender build, making him a unique wing player standing at 6'11. Despite his height, Buzelis possesses remarkable ball-handling skills and court vision, showcasing the ability to handle the ball and distribute like a guard.

6'10 Guard Matas Buzelis is the projected No. 1 pick for the 2024 draft

2) Zaccharie Risacher – France – 6'8

Zaccharie Risacher is a smooth and skilled wing player hailing from France. Standing at 6'8, Risacher possesses good size for his position and demonstrates a sweet shooting stroke. His shooting ability, combined with his fluidity on the court, makes him a dangerous offensive threat.

3) Ron Holland – G League Ignite – 6'8

Ron Holland is a high-flying athlete and a valuable asset for the G League Ignite, where he plays alongside other top prospects. Standing at 6'8, Holland possesses an impressive combination of athleticism, bounce, and open-court quickness.

4) Aaron Bradshaw – Kentucky – 7'1

Aaron Bradshaw is an imposing presence on the court. He possesses elite size and athleticism, allowing him to dominate around the rim. Bradshaw excels at finishing plays with powerful dunks and showcases a smooth jumper, making him a versatile offensive threat.

5) Aday Mara – Spain – 7'3

Aday Mara, a promising player from Spain, is rumored to be headed to UCLA. This would be an exciting development for both the player and the college basketball scene. Standing at an impressive 7'3, Mara possesses exceptional size, and his skill set complements his physical attributes.

6) Justin Edwards – Kentucky 6'7

Justin Edwards, a standout player from Kentucky, is known for his exceptional athleticism and bounce. He possesses impressive leaping ability and supreme athleticism, making him a threat in isolation situations.

7) Isaiah Collier – USC – 6'3

Isaiah Collier, a talented point guard from USC, possesses exceptional playmaking skills and a high basketball IQ. He is a pass-first point guard who excels in orchestrating the pick-and-roll offense. His advanced understanding of the game allows him to make precise passes and create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

8) Stephon Castle – UConn – 6'7

Stephon Castle is a guard/wing player from UConn. He possesses excellent size and versatility, allowing him to impact the game in multiple ways. Castle can navigate his way to any spot on the floor. He can use his size and skill to create scoring opportunities for himself.

9) Tyrese Proctor – Duke – 6'5

Tyrese Proctor hails from Australia. He follows in the footsteps of talented guards from his country. Standing at 6'5, Proctor possesses a combination of size, skill, and athleticism that makes him a highly regarded NBA Draft prospect.

10) Donovan Clingan – UConn – 7'2

Donovan Clingan is an imposing presence on the court. He is a true center who excels in defending the paint and has a good touch around the rim. Clingan's size, combined with his mobility and intensity, allows him to be a force on both ends of the court.

11) Ja’Kobe Walter – Baylor – 6'5

Ja’Kobe Walter is a highly skilled shooting guard with impressive talent and athleticism. He can score in various ways, showcasing his scoring prowess both inside and outside the three-point line.

12) Jared McCain – Duke – 6'3

Jared McCain is a versatile combo guard with a smooth and polished game. He is a sweet-shooting guard who possesses excellent scoring abilities. McCain's skill set includes a smooth shooting stroke and the ability to create his own shot off the dribble.

13) Bobi Klintman – Cairns, NBL – 6'10

Bobi Klintman is set to enter the Association and aims to elevate his stock for the 2024 NBA Draft. Hailing from the Cairns in the NBL, Klintman is a long and mobile forward with significant upside. He has the physical tools to be a versatile player on both ends of the court.

14) Cody Williams – Colorado – 6'8

Cody Williams is a talented and versatile guard/forward from Colorado. He showcases exceptional ball skills and playmaking ability. This lets him create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.

15) Bronny James Jr. – USC – 6'3

Bronny James Jr., son of NBA superstar LeBron James, garners attention due to his famous name. However, he is also a highly skilled player in his own right. Bronny possesses a high level of basketball IQ, making him a valuable NBA Draft prospect.

Bronny James throwing it down

16) Mackenzie Mgbako – Indiana 6'8

Mackenzie Mgbako is a talented wing player known for his smooth shooting stroke. He certainly poses a significant threat from beyond the arc. Mgbako's size and shooting ability make him an intriguing prospect for next year's NBA Draft.

17) Omaha Biliew – Iowa State – 6'8

Omaha Biliew is a wiry and strong athlete standing who has a combination of power and agility. This enables him to overpower wings and blow past bigger defenders. Biliew's game is still developing, but he has shown glimpses of his potential.

18) Alexandros Samodurav – Greece – 6'11

Alexandros Samodurav is a highly skilled big man hailing from Greece. His skill set includes an impressive shooting touch, post moves, and the ability to stretch the floor. Additionally, his size allows him to be a factor on the defensive end, altering shots and protecting the rim.

19) Adem Bona – UCLA 6'10

Adem Bona is a quick and explosive athlete with the ability to play above the rim. Bona's athleticism allows him to excel in transition, where he can finish with authority. Defensively, he can contest shots and protect the paint.

20) Thierry Darlan – G League Ignite – 6'6

Thierry Darlan is a big guard/wing player with exceptional natural ability. He makes the game look effortless with his smooth and fluid style of play. His natural athleticism and versatility allow him to impact the game in various ways, whether it's scoring, playmaking, or defending.

21) DJ Wagner – Kentucky – 6'2

DJ Wagner is a scoring sensation in the shooting guard position. He just has an innate ability to put the ball in the basket and carry his team offensively. Wagner's offensive repertoire includes a variety of scoring moves, from attacking the rim with acrobatic finishes to pulling up for smooth jump shots.

22) Kyle Filipowski – Duke – 7'0

Kyle Filipowski is an excellent shooter and overall offensive talent. He can stretch the floor and knock down shots from the perimeter. Additionally, he showcases strong rebounding skills, using his size and positioning to secure boards on both ends of the court.

23) Izan Almansa – Overtime Elite – 6'10

Izan Almansa is a high-energy and incredibly productive player who thrives on dominating the interior. Almansa's relentless motor and work ethic make him a force on the boards, both offensively and defensively.

24) Kwame Evans Jr. – Oregon – 6'9

Kwame Evans Jr. is a jumbo wing with great length and mobility. He can guard multiple positions and disrupt passing lanes with his long arms. Evans Jr. also showcases a reliable three-point shot, providing floor spacing for his team's offense.

25) Riley Kugel – Florida – 6'5

Riley Kugel is a strong and crafty guard with a low center of gravity. His strength and ball-handling skills make him effective at attacking the rim and finishing through contact. Additionally, he exhibits a high basketball IQ and plays with great poise.

26) Trevon Brazile – Arkansas – 6'9

Trevon Brazile is a bouncy and athletic forward who is coming off an ACL tear and looking to regain his form. While he recovers from his injury, Brazile's potential as an athletic wing with shooting ability makes him an intriguing prospect from Arkansas.

27) Kel’el Ware – Indiana – 7'0

Kel'el Ware is a player with immense talent, although it only shows in flashes at the moment. Sure, he may still be a few years away from making a significant impact in the NBA. Still, Ware's raw talent and physical attributes make him a player to watch in the 2024 NBA Draft.

28) Trey Alexander – Creighton – 6'3

Trey Alexander is a long and well-built point guard standing with the ability to create his own shot off the dribble. Alexander's NBA-level frame gives him an advantage in terms of physicality and finishing ability at the rim.

29) Xavier Booker – Michigan State – 6'11

Xavier Booker is a mobile 6'11 center who shows flashes of great coordination and talent. Although he is inconsistent and needs to play with a better motor, Booker's physical tools make him an intriguing NBA Draft prospect.

30) Mark Mitchell – Duke – 6'8

Mark Mitchell is a highly skilled forward standing fitting the mold of a modern NBA power forward. He possesses good shooting touch, passing ability, and solid ball-handling skills for his size.

As the 2024 NBA Draft looms on the horizon, the basketball world eagerly anticipates the rise of new stars who will shape the future of the sport. With a diverse pool of prospects, the draft promises to be a captivating event filled with intrigue and anticipation. As the journey toward the next draft begins, all eyes are on these aspiring young players who aim to carve their names in NBA history. Stay tuned for the unfolding narrative and witness the birth of a new generation of basketball greatness.