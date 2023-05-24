David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were swept out of the NBA Playoffs following a 113-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. James did his best to keep the Lakers season alive with one of the best performances of his career. It wasn’t enough though as the Nuggets advanced with James getting tied up and then blocked on the potential game-tying shot. After the game, James fueled questions about his future with cryptic comments regarding possible retirement. Whether or not that was just frustration and emotion talking, what is clear is that James is still capable of playing at a high level. In fact, this season he became the oldest player to average at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

LeBron James finished Game 4 with 40 points, ten rebounds, nine assists and two steals. He shot 60 percent from the field (15-25) and 4-7 from the three-point line while playing the entire game. James cooled off in the second half though as 31 of his points and all four of this three-pointers came before halftime.

Even so, James is still one of the best players in the league. This season with the Lakers, James averaged 28.9 points per game, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists with shooting splits of 50 percent from the field, 32.1 percent from the three-point line and 76.8 percent from the free-throw line.

It’s tough to envision James actually calling it quits especially considering that he’s made it known that he wants to play with his son Bronny James once he reaches the NBA. He does have a lot of mileage on his body though at year 20 and he knows himself better than anyone.