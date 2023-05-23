LeBron James leaving the Los Angeles Lakers after an unsatisfactory ending to his 2022-23 campaign isn’t a given.

However, LeBron left the Cleveland Cavaliers twice when he felt they were no longer able to compete at the level that he would like to be on and the Miami Heat under similar circumstances. As a result, while it’s only a remote possibility that he leaves L.A., circumstantial evidence points to a strong chance it actually happens.

If LeBron were to leave, the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers have already been singled out as favorites for his future team by oddmakers. To that point, there haven’t been any rumors to this point about teams having interest in the 38-year-old so soon after he questioned his playing future, but they could come sooner or later.

Cryptic comments aside, if LeBron were to actually leave the Lakers, there are a number of franchises that present interesting options for the four-time NBA champion. All of which are looking to win championships themselves.

4 totally unrealistic LeBron James blockbuster trades for Lakers after cryptic comments

New York Knicks

Knicks receive: LeBron James, 2028 first-round draft pick

Lakers receive: RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, Jericho Sims, three 2024 first-round picks

LeBron James going to the Big Apple?

In a move that would surely benefit King James off the court due to the business and marketing opportunities, the New York Knicks should send over promising wing RJ Barrett, along with Obi Toppin, Jericho Sims, Evan Fournier and three first-round picks in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The resulting starting lineup would see James playing alongside breakout star Jalen Brunson and All-Star forward Julius Randle on a team with plenty of young talent remaining. Frankly, New York might prefer to move Julius Randle rather than Barrett. However, though Randle and Davis would be a dynamic big man unit, neither one of them prefers to play and that could become problematic for L.A. down the line.

Therefore, they’re likely to push for Barrett, a jack-of-all trades with a low-maintenance personality that can be a franchise cornerstone for years to come.

The biggest attraction for them in this trade will be the draft capital they receive, as they could experience a rebuild sooner rather than later with those three first-round picks in hand.

For the Knicks, the question is less about whether James can fit alongside Brunson and Randle because he will. The question is if New York would have enough to make a run all the way to the 2024 NBA Finals, especially with Randle struggling to find the mark in recent postseasons.

Wizards receive: LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Lakers receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, No. 8 pick, Monte Morris, Daniel Gafford, Anthony Gill

LeBron James, Bradley Beal and Anthony Davis could have just enough talent to lead the Washington Wizards to the NBA Finals.

A move that would appease all parties involved, even if it requires the Wizards to relinquish the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Lakers, who can use the draft selection to select a franchise building block, will also receive Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, Monte Morris and Anthony Gill.

Porzingis’s talent level is arguably on par with Davis while Kuzma is coming off of a career season. With a couple of young pieces in Avdija and the prospect they select at No. 8, L.A. comes away with an interesting mix of star potential, veterans and players with high upside.

The Wizards, of course, will gladly accept the trade because they will have truly created a Big 3.

For LeBron, whether Washington becomes the last stop for him — as it was for idol Michael Jordan — or not, a new environment could reinvigorate him as much as the prospect of teaming up with Beal.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kings receive: LeBron James

Lakers receive: Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell, Richaun Holmes, No. 24 pick

Cheesy enough to come true, LeBron James joining the Sacramento Kings would be an interesting twist to his career.

With the Kings surprising the league with a third-place finish in the Western Conference standings before taking the Golden State Warriors to seven games in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, they could be looking to keep their foot on the gas pedal. That said, if James were to be available in trade talks, the Kings could try to come up with a trade package for L.A.

Any deal would have to start with skilled big man Domantas Sabonis, who some feel is the best player in Sacramento. However, in order to match salaries, the Kings also trade Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell and Richaun Holmes, three valuable players.

With what’s essentially a 4-for-1 trade, Sacramento may feel like they come out on top in this trade. However, that could depend on how Malik Monk plays when elevated to a starting role in the absence of Huerter. That said, in 37 games as a starter for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, Monk averaged 17.0 points per game on 47.8 percent shooting from the field and 42.2 percent from the field.

For a third option that doesn’t have to be told to be aggressive, that could be just enough for LeBron and Fox.

Blazers receive: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, No. 17 pick

Lakers receive: Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic, No. 3 pick, Nassir Little, Trendon Watford

LeBron James and Damian Lillard on the same team is about as intriguing as the idea of LeBron and Kyrie Irving reuniting.

Lillard, one of the biggest scoring threats in NBA history, has long been a premier player in the league. However, he has never had an MVP-caliber player on his team and though LeBron may be past his prime, he’s still a formidable foe for any opponent.

That said, the Blazers are a team that should try to swing for the fences, especially if they’re tempted to use the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft in the trade.

If Portland can bring LeBron and Anthony Davis to Portland to play alongside Dame, the Big 3 that they create would undoubtedly put them among the most talented teams in the league.

In order to make it happen, the Blazers send over Jerami Grant in a sign-and-trade, Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Nassir Little and Trendon Watford.

The Lakers acquire enough trade assets to put together an entire starting lineup.

Portland relies on their Big 3 to be supported by Shaedon Sharpe, while re-signing center Drew Eubanks, wing Matisse Thybulle and forward Cam Reddish become immediate needs for the Blazers. The No. 17 overall pick will need to be used wisely.

At the end of the day, if nothing else? The Blazers will be one of the most exciting teams to follow moving forward.

For LeBron, he not only has the chance to win a championship alongside a bonafide star in Dame, but he also stays relatively close to his family –

even son Bronny James.