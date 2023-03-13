Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is out for multiple weeks due to his bothersome foot injury. Fortunately according to head coach Darvin Ham, the veteran forward is progressing well in his recovery.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday before their showdown with the New York Knicks, Ham provided an update on LeBron’s injury and noted that the Lakers’ leader and best player hasn’t suffered any setback.

“Everything is going according to plan,” Ham said, per Mark Medina of NBA.com.

LeBron James last played on February 26 against the Dallas Mavericks, with the Lakers giving him a three-week timeline before being evaluated again for his foot injury.

There are fears that James could miss more time beyond the initial three-week period that the Purple and Gold set, though there have been more encouraging sign about his return sooner rather than later. In a recent report, LeBron was said to be “turning over every stone he possibly can from a treatment perspective to get that foot in position to return at some point this season,” per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

Luckily for the Lakers, they have been playing well despite LeBron’s absence. Beyond Anthony Davis, the likes of D’Angelo Russell, Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt and the rest of LA have really stepped up. In the six games James has missed, LA went 4-2 as the team climbed to the ninth seed in the Western Conference standings with a 33-34 record–only one and half game behind the sixth-seeded Golden State Warriors.