Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who has missed the past seven games with a right foot injury, was seen getting shots up at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday, ahead of the Lakers’ clash with the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to the team, LeBron shot free throws, lifted weights, and did some rehabilitation work during shootaround. The free throws marked LeBron’s first on-court activity since his injury.

On March 2, LeBron was given a three-week timetable before he would be re-evaluated. The fact that LeBron — who ditched the scooter and walking boot a few days ago — is already doing some on-court activity a little over a week before his updated re-assessment is encouraging. He last played on Feb. 26.

Earlier this week, Darvin Ham said “everything is going according to plan” with LeBron’s recovery.

LeBron provided extra reassurance to Lakers fans via his Instagram post on Tuesday morning, which showed LeBron in some kind of bacta tank.

The Lakers have impressively held down the fort without their best player. Los Angeles is 4-3 since LeBron went down, with each win coming against potential playoff teams. At 33-35, the Lakers are in a three-way tie for the No. 9 seed but only 2.5 games back of the No. 5 seed.

In 47 games this season, the 38-year-old is averaging 29.5 points on 50.1% shooting, to go along with 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists. LeBron has only played three games with the new-look, post-trade-deadline roster. The Lakers won all three contests.

Anthony Davis, meanwhile, is listed as probable for Tuesday’s matchup against his former team.