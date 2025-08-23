The Houston Astros hold a two game lead in the American League West before Saturday's games. However, Astros manager Joe Espada has his work cut out for him. Bryan Abreu stepped into the closer role after Josh Hader suffered an injury that could keep him out until the playoffs. Now, it looks like Bennett Sousa will also be out for a longer stretch, putting a strain on the bullpen.

Sousa has not pitched since August 19 against the Detroit Tigers. The reliever is a key part of Espada's bullpen, especially with Hader on the injured list. Unfortunately, Sousa joined him and could remain out for a while. According to The Athletic's Chandler Rome, the reliever's arm injury will shut him down for two weeks before Houston can put together an accurate return timetable.

“Bennett Sousa has been diagnosed with ‘low grade flexor/pronator strain' according to the Astros, who say he will not throw for a minimum of two weeks and be re-evaluated in September,” Rome said.

Hader's absence already put Houston's bullpen in a rough position. However, Espada has dealt with injuries all season and kept his team squarely in the playoff conversation. Despite the team's success, it can not weather many more injuries to key players before the season begins to fall apart. However, Houston has made a move to add some depth to a bullpen that needs it.

The Astros brought in Craig Kimbrel to help them weather the storm. Kimbrel has one of the best career resumes for a reliever in league history. However, he bounced around the league this season before arriving in Houston. Now, he has a chance to help Espada deal with the absence of Hader and Sousa from his roster.

Regardless of how Kimbrel performs, the Astros eagerly await Hader and Sousa's return to the roster. They hope that both can come back in time for another playoff push in the fall.