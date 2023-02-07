LeBron James is on the verge of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record. He is only 36 points away from passing Jabbar for the No. 1 spot. Becoming the all-time leading scorer in NBA history should cement James as the greatest scorer ever in the league, but even that is up for debate in at least some corners.

On one hand, LeBron James has always prided himself as a pass-first guy and “still” doesn’t love the “scorer” label, per ESPN’s Zach Lowe. On the other hand, he has virtually got the scoring record in the NBA in the bag. And when people talk about the best pure bucket-getters in the NBA, LeBron James’ name is often left out. In any case, the rest of the basketball universe will soon have no option but to recognize LeBron James as the true king of the most important stat in basketball.

“When they talk about the best scorers who ever played the game, my name never comes up,” LeBron James said, per Lowe. James would later land a haymaker to anyone who feels that he’s not on the same level as the likes of Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and James Harden when it comes to scoring.

“They have no choice now,” he says. “They have no choice.”

LeBron James can break the record as soon as this Tuesday night when the Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers will next play the Milwaukee Bucks, also at home, on Thursday, and then the Golden State Warriors in the Bay Area this coming Saturday.