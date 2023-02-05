LeBron James is inching closer and closer to attaining the ultimate achievement in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers star is chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time regular season scoring record. Currently, he is 36 points away from overtaking the LA legend. Ahead of this momentous occasion, it was revealed that Kareem is planning to be in attendance, no matter when it happens, per the Kamenetzy Brothers.

“Billy Mac notes during the @SpectrumSN broadcast that Kareem will be in the building when LeBron is paced to break his all-time scoring record, whether this Tuesday or Thursday. AK”

The Lakers will first play the Oklahoma City Thunder a couple of days from now. Then, they’ll be facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Barring some crazy event happening, these two dates will be when LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s regular season scoring record. It makes it infinitely easier for Kareem that both games will be played in Los Angeles.

LeBron’s career has been nothing short of incredible. Even at 38 years old, the Los Angeles Lakers star is still playing at an incredibly high level. His longevity is one of the biggest reasons why he’s on his way to breaking Kareem’s record, and then some. It’s truly remarkable how his career has turned out.

Unfortunately, the Lakers have not seen a lot of success with LeBron James this season. They still sit with a sub-.500 record as they continue to chase a playoff spot. We’ll see if LeBron’s record-breaking game will be the catalyst for their season turnaround.