The Oklahoma City Thunder (25-28) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (25-29) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Lakers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Oklahoma City has lost three of their last four games and sits in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Thunder covered 62% of their games while 59% went over the projected point total. Los Angeles has won two of their last three but remains in 13th place in the West. The Lakers covered 47% of their games while 54% went over. This will be the first of three meetings between the teams. Last season they split the series, 2-2.

Here are the Thunder-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Thunder-Lakers Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +7 (-112)

Los Angeles Lakers: -7 (-108)

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Lakers

TV: TNT, Spectrum SN

Stream: TNT Live

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Oklahoma City enters tonight’s game as one of the most exciting young teams in the league. The Thunder feature an explosive offense that ranks fifth in scoring with 117.3 PPG. They excel at breaking down defenses and getting to the rim as they average 55.5 points in the paint per game – fourth-most in the league. With the Lakers allowing the sixth-most interior points per game, look for the Thunder to have a ton of success on the offensive end.

Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander serves as the engine behind Oklahoma City’s potent offense. The fifth-year guard has exploded in his 24-year-old season, averaging a career-high 30.8 PPG. His assent into superstardom hasn’t just come via his scoring abilities, however, as he also chips in 4.7 RPG, 5.6 APG, and 2.8 STOCKS (steals plus blocks) per game. Although SGA is coming off one of his worst outings of the season in their loss to the Warriors last night, expect him to come out firing in a high-profile matchup.

The X-factor for Oklahoma City tonight has to be wing Josh Giddey. The second-year pro has really started to shine in his sophomore campaign, averaging 16.2 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 5.9 APG. At 6’8″ Giddey has the size to bully opposing guards. Yet, he remains as graceful and skilled as any smaller guard he’s matched up against. A nightly triple-double threat, look for Giddey to have a monster night against a Lakers defense that allows the fourth-most points per game.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

All eyes will be on the Lakers tonight as LeBron James closes in on the All-Time NBA scoring record. Entering tonight’s matchup, LeBron sits at 38,352 career points – just 35 points shy of tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record. There is a very real possibility that James breaks the record tonight. Although FanDuel views Thursday’s tilt with the Bucks as the more likely date (-200), tonight’s matchup is still listed at +135. LeBron is certainly capable of breaking the record tonight considering his scoring pace. LeBron averages 30 PPG for the season and has eclipsed 36 points nine times this season – including five times in the last month. That being said, Thursday’s date with the Bucks seems too good of a storyline for LeBron to pass up. Thus, I’m expecting LeBron to play more of a distributor role tonight. James averages 7.1 APG for the season and has hit double-digit assists in two of his last five outings.

While LeBron’s scoring chase will receive most of the media buzz, the Lakers’ best chances of covering tonight likely reside on the shoulders of big man Anthony Davis. Now that Davis is healthy, the Lakers are back to being a dangerous threat in the Western Conference. AD has been incredible this year – averaging 27.1 PPG, 12.o RPG, and 3.3 STOCKS per game. A dominant force in the paint, Davis has been remarkably efficient. The big man shoots 58% from the floor and 83% from the free-throw line on nearly eight attempts a night. Davis hasn’t missed a beat since returning and is coming off a dominant two-game stretch where he eclipsed 30 points and 14 rebounds in back-t0-back outings. With the Thunder allowing the ninth-most points in the paint per game – look for Davis to have another monster night.

Final Thunder-Lakers Prediction & Pick

Putting aside the hype behind LeBron breaking the scoring record, I expect this to be a close game and one which the Thunder should cover easily. That being said, if LeBron is going to break the record tonight I like him to do so in dramatic fashion via a late-game free throw.

Final Thunder-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder +7 (-112) & LeBron to score his 38,388th point in the 4th Quarter with a Free Throw (+2000)