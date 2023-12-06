LeBron James pulled off a feat last done by Kobe Bryant in 2004 to lead the Lakers to a win Tuesday night versus the Suns.

LeBron James defied Father Time once again Tuesday night, as he led the Los Angeles Lakers to a dramatic 106-103 victory against the Phoenix Suns. The four-time league Most Valuable Player had his fingerprints all over Los Angeles' win, and he even managed to duplicate a franchise feat last done by no other than the legendary Kobe Bryant nearly 20 years ago, per SportsCenter.

“LeBron is the first Laker with 20 points, 10 assists and 5 steals in a game since Kobe Bryant in 2004 💜💛”

LeBron James poured in 31 points on 12-for-25 shooting from the floor and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line while adding 11 assists and eight rebounds for a near-triple-double performance that someone of his age isn't even supposed to come near achieving. LeBron is about to turn 39 three weeks away from now, but he's yet to show any serious signs of slowing down.

LeBron James steers the Lakers to win vs Suns

LeBron did plenty of damage in the fourth quarter in which he scored 15 points on 55.6 percent shooting to help the Lakers stave off the pesky Phoenix side.

On the season, LeBron is currently averaging 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game.

With their win against the Suns, the Lakers are just two wins away from becoming the first team ever to raise The NBA Cup. They still have to get past Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday in the semifinal round of the tournament. The winner of that match will then face off with the victor of the other semis showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers.