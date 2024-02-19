How old is the Lakers star, really?

One of the most talked about storylines in the NBA this season and during the NBA All-Star Game has been the age of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. James came into this season as the oldest player in the league at age 39. As the oldest player at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, LeBron James had a hilarious joke to his teammates about the first time he ever suited up during the midseason showcase.

“It was me, Wilt Chamberlain, Bob Cousy, Dr. J the guy that was talking before, that was my first All-Star game back in '68 I think,” James said.

That would actually be an incredibly talented team if it was real. It's hilarious to see LeBron James embrace his his age in his later seasons with the Lakers. Despite his age, James is still playing at a high level. He was named to his 20th consecutive NBA All-Star Game appearance and has been named to the team every season of his career with the exception of his rookie year in 2003-04.

This season, James has suited up in 49 games for the Lakers at a little under 35 minutes per game. He's been averaging 24.8 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 52 percent shooting from the field, 39.5 percent shooting from the three point line and 74.1 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Lakers are currently 30-26 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings. That would be good enough for a play-in spot, but they're three and a half games back of the New Orleans Pelicans for the sixth seed and avoiding the play-in.