LeBron James is feeling and looking good ahead of Tuesday night’s clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward is so close to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record, which he could potentially accomplish in this game versus the Thunder.

LeBron James just needs 36 more points to establish himself as the undisputed king of the most important stat in basketball. James will enter the matchup against the Thunder with 38,352 career points — just 35 points away from tying the former Lakers center. If he can’t pull it off tonight, LeBron James can try again on Thursday when the Lakers welcome Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Either way, LeBron James has the NBA record virtually in the bag. The only real question about it right now is how many more can he score before he eventually calls it a career.

On the season, LeBron James is averaging 30.0 points per game on 50.5 percent shooting from the field. That is already an incredible accomplishment, considering that he is playing in his 20th year in the NBA. While most other players simply fade away during their thirties, LeBron James has somehow managed to stay relevant and still be one of the best players not only on his team but in the entire league. And he’s not just getting buckets. He also continues to be excellent at distributing the ball, averaging 7.1 assists per game this season, even recently passing former Phoenix Suns point guard Steve Nash for fourth all-time in assists in the NBA.