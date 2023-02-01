Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is really close to surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Before he officially achieves that, however, he hit a different milestone on Tuesday against the New York Knicks.

James actually surpassed both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash on the all-time assist list, allowing him to crack the Top 5 and topple Nash from his spot at no. 4. LeBron (10,327 assists) entered the game needing just eight assists to pass Jackson’s 10,334 dimes and nine to break Nash’s mark of 10,335. He reached his ninth assist in the fourth quarter against the Knicks.

It is definitely an incredible feat for LeBron James, especially when you consider the fact that he’s really close to being the all-time scorer in the NBA. Among those in the Top 10 scorers in league history, only James is on the Top 10 of the assist list as well. That speaks volumes on his ability as an all-around player.

He is quite far in making it to the Top 10 of the rebounds list, but he does have over 10,000 rebounds in his career, which is not a simple feat considering everything the Lakers star has done. James is the only member of the 30K-10K-10K club, a testament to his longevity and sustained dominance over his 20-year career so far.

Of course cracking the Top 5 isn’t really the feat that everyone is waiting for. However, with his performance against the Knicks, James gets closer to replacing Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s best scorer. He is on track to achieve the feat next week when they play the Oklahoma City Thunder or Milwaukee Bucks at home.