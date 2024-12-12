Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is expected to miss his second straight game of the season on Friday night when the team hits the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

James, who missed the team's practice on Wednesday due to what was described as an “excused absence” by Lakers head coach JJ Redick, has been dealing with left foot soreness and missed the team's previous game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Los Angeles went on to win this game 107-98 and improve to 13-11 on the year.

Although the Lakers do not seem too concerned with James' recent foot issues, getting the 22-year veteran the proper rest is essential to ensure LeBron's health for the remainder of the season. After all, he will be turning 40 on Dec. 30.

With LeBron expected to miss Friday's game against the Timberwolves, this will give the Lakers star the proper rest. If he were to return on Sunday against the Grizzlies, there would be eight days in between games.

Lakers, LeBron James taking a break during NBA Cup

As a result of the NBA Cup, the Lakers have experienced a mini break at the quarter mark of the 2024-25 season. Friday night against the Timberwolves and Sunday night against the Grizzlies are the only two games on Los Angeles' schedule throughout a 10-day period since their previous win over Portland.

This is an opportunity for the whole team to rest and recuperate, which is why the Lakers are specifically letting James have the time he need.

Redick met with a vast majority of the team individually on Tuesday after giving everyone the day off on Monday, according to McMenamin. Essentially, he made Tuesday a “get what you need” day in terms of players receiving treatment, putting up shots, taking a break, etc.

The first-year head coach even said he would be fine with anyone wanting to, “spend a couple of nights in Santa Barbara and relax.”

In regards to James, he was simply “taking some time” to himself and continuing to recover from what has transpired over the first two months of the season. That was the main reason for his absence from practice on Wednesday.

In a total of 23 games, LeBron has averaged 23.0 points, 9.1 assists, and 8.0 rebounds per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from three-point range. While he may no longer possess the high motor he once did in terms of scoring 30-plus points every night, James is still one of the most impactful players in the league when it comes to making those around him better.

Only LeBron and Denver Nuggets three-time MVP Nikola Jokic are currently averaging at least 30 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds per game this season.

Although there has been no official word on LeBron's status for Friday night's game against Minnesota, he is unlikely to play.