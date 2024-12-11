The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to climb out of a hole that they recently dug themselves into. After starting the season with a 10-4 record, Los Angeles has slipped to 13-11 overall and missed out on making it to the knockout rounds of the NBA Cup. More importantly, LeBron James has not looked like himself as of late, and he even missed the Lakers' last game on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, a game LA won 107-98.

James missed this game due to what the team labeled as left foot soreness.

It does not appear as if LeBron is truly dealing with an injury, but he did miss the team's practice on Wednesday, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. However, James was excused from this practice, and it was not tied to his foot injury. It is also worth noting that Austin Reaves participated in Wednesday's practice after missing the last five games with a left pelvic contusion.

Whether or not James and Reaves will play in the Lakers' next game on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves is yet to be determined.

James and the Lakers have been in the news recently, but it has not been because of his absence or foot injury. With the NBA trade season right around the corner, even LeBron and his team can't escape all of the rumors coming their way.

LeBron James' future with Lakers

Of course, it wouldn't be the NBA trade season without seeing LeBron or the Lakers pop up in the headlines. Aside from rumors connecting Los Angeles to some of the bigger names who could be on the move between now and the trade deadline in February, James has been tied to recent rumors himself.

After the Lakers and Warriors held conversations centered on LeBron ahead of the deadline last season, many around the league have been asking if the two sides would once again engage in trade talks for the league's all-time leading scorer this season.

At this time, there is nothing to suggest that James would want to waive his no-trade clause and leave the Lakers. But if James were to request a trade, the team would work with him to find a deal that lands him where he'd rather be, according to ClutchPoints' Lakers insider Anthony Irwin.

Even so, there are still conversations being had around the NBA pertaining to the idea of LeBron possibly leaving the Lakers for the final year or two of his illustrious career.

Despite all the talk out there, James is still focused on this season with the Lakers, and ending their recent losing ways is his main goal. As a result, James' status will be key ahead of their next showdown with the Timberwolves on Friday night.