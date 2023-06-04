In spite of the fact that LeBron James did some pretty amazing things this past season — including setting the new all-time scoring record — there has still been a lot of talk surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers superstar potentially hanging it up this summer. LeBron himself fueled up the speculations about his retirement by giving a cryptic statement about his future following their heartbreaking 4-0 sweep at the hands of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

Rich Paul, LeBron's close friend and sports agent, has now spoken out about James' future in the NBA. Unfortunately for fans who have been thirsting for some sort of assurance on whether or not we will see the four-time champ back on the court next season, Rich Paul hasn't been kind enough to give even the slightest hint:

“I have an expectation just as you do,” Paul said, via Chris Fedor of cleveland.com. “We’ll see.”

You can argue that apart from LeBron James' own family, Paul has to be one of the first people to know whatever the Lakers talisman has planned for the immediate future. It's also no secret that Rich Paul is a bit of a salesman too, and he's also doing his bit to stoke the fire here, so to speak.

Whatever the case might be, it won't be too long before we hear from LeBron himself regarding this matter at hand. Until then, though, we'll all just have to sit and wait as comfortably as we can on the edge of our seats.