If there is one thing we can count on NBA Hall of Famer and TNT’s Charles Barkley for, it is to speak the truth and only the truth regarding his opinions. Recently appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Barkley talked about the recent reports suggesting Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may retire and he gave a brief response that is in every NBA fan’s mind right now.

“Hell no LeBron ain’t going to retire,” Barkley exclaimed. “I love LeBron, but he knew what he was doing. He knew what the hell he was doing. First of all, he going to make $50 million a year the next two years. He ain’t walking away from $100 million, but I don’t think he should have said anything about that.”

James raising eyebrows with his remarks hinting at retirement after the Lakers got swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals has dominated headlines across the NBA. The Nuggets though, who are in the NBA Finals for the first time in their franchise’s history with their two-time MVP in Nikola Jokic, have not been talked about in the mainstream media whatsoever.

Barkley made this a point of emphasis when talking about LeBron’s retirement claims, stating that he was unhappy to see everyone talking about James potentially hanging things up instead of the Nuggets’ success.

Whether or not James will actually retire remains not only the focal point of the Lakers’ offseason, but the NBA offseason as a whole. Major changes could be coming in Los Angeles should their 19-time All-Star call it quits, but LeBron is a very smart player and businessman. Everything he does comes with a purpose and while he is nearing the end of the line in his career, James may very well be sending a stern message to his team’s front office.

LeBron has made his intentions to play with his son in the league very clear and he was also an advocate for the Lakers pursuing All-Star guard Kyrie Irving both last offseason and at the trade deadline this year. His recent comments could very well be sending a message to general manager Rob Pelinka and this front office that way they make moves James would like in the offseason.

The future of the Lakers and their potential success moving forward relies heavily on what LeBron decides this offseason.