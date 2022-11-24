Published November 24, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers, mired in last place in the Pacific Division, may be getting LeBron James back in the lineup for Friday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers’ LeBron James remains officially questionable for Friday at San Antonio but @ChrisBHaynes reported earlier this week that James is expected to make his return from a left adductor strain after missing five games in a row. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGPpic.twitter.com/D2PgrWP8jx — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 24, 2022

James is still listed as questionable with a left adductor strain by the team, but NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the All-Star performer is expected to make his return at San Antonio. James has missed the Lakers’ last 5 games.

The Lakers last-place status is due to a combination of poor play and injuries. In addition to James, Anthony Davis has low back tightness (probable) and Juan Toscano Anderson has mid-back soreness (probable). Additionally, Patrick Beverley is out due to a suspension.

Beverley was suspended after he shoved Phoenix center DeAndre Ayton to the ground in the Tuesday night game with the Suns. Beverley later apologized for the move, which he admitted hurt his team.

“Very unprofessional by myself. Definitely could have reacted in a different way,” he said. “So, yeah, I’m a big boy. I’ll take my lumps however they come.”

The Lakers are 5-11 on the season, and they are 0-6 on the road. They have dropped 6 of their last 10 games.

Los Angeles depends on Davis and James for the bulk of their scoring and playmaking. Davis leads the team with 26.4 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, while James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. The return of LeBron James to the lineup would give the team an obvious lift, but the Lakers clearly need more production from their supporting cast.

The Lakers are also having problems on the defensive end, as they are allowing 114.3 points per game, ranking 20th in the league. Opponents are shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from beyond the arc.