The Golden State Warriors may very well meet with the Los Angeles Lakers in the next round of the NBA Playoffs, but that hasn’t stopped Draymond Green from showing LeBron James some love.

The King was the difference-maker in Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday evening, not only tying the game with a clutch bucket to force overtime but also putting ice on the win in the extra period with another huge layup. James was in beast mode and Draymond couldn’t help but react to the dominance:

Tough Bron!!! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 25, 2023

Tough is an understatement. Bron finished with 22 points, 20 rebounds, and seven assists as the Lakers took a 3-1 stranglehold on the series. He didn’t look the least bit worried at any point in this contest. Calm, cool, and collective, as always.

LeBron James did show some emotion in OT though when he brushed Dillon Brooks aside and scored a crucial two points, turning to the crowd and yelling with excitement while banging on his chest. In fact, it went viral:

LeBron really recreated the 2018 reaction Vs the Celtics 😭🐐 pic.twitter.com/7G5ZLiSrGY — MVP43🐐 (@StepBackPascal) April 25, 2023

That’s cold. Los Angeles is now on the brink of advancing, needing just one more win. It won’t be easy in Memphis, but this group is resilient as can be. The entire 2022-23 season is evidence. The front office went out and made major changes at the trade deadline that have heavily benefited Darvin Ham’s rotation, adding important pieces around The King and Anthony Davis, along with the emergence of Austin Reaves.

Could the Lakers really make it out of the West? If LeBron keeps playing at such a high level, it’s not impossible by any means.