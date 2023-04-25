A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

A game after Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James got hit by Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks in a place where no man would ever wish to get struck, big man Anthony Davis got the same treatment from the Grizz Tuesday night — this time from Desmond Bane.

While challenging the defense of Anthony Davis in the paint, the Grizzlies shooting guard tried to create a little bit of separation from the Lakers star by burying his elbow in AD’s groin. There was no infraction called on that play, so Bane was able to get away from what could have been a flagrant foul.

Desmond Bane appeared to get away with elbowing Anthony Davis below the belt 🤕👀pic.twitter.com/q7qpvTVE1w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

Anthony Davis immediately fell to the ground clutching his groin. If anything, at least Bane failed to make the layup, with the Lakers collecting the round off of that brick.

The Grizzlies were expected to take the fight to Anthony Davis and the Lakers in Game 4, as they entered the contest down in the series, 2-1. The Lakers took the series opener in Memphis, 128-112, before the Grizzlies responded with a 103-93 win at home in Game 2. Then Los Angeles hit right back in Game 3 with a 111-101 win to seize the series lead for the second time.

An Anthony Davis injury that will force him to miss at least a game would be a huge blow to the Lakers just as it’s going to be a big plus for the Grizzlies, who are already missing the services of Steven Adams due to a sprained right PCL.

Through three games in the first round, Anthony Davis averaged 22.0 points on 45.5 percent shooting from the floor.