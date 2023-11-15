LeBron James shares the keys to his continued success after the Los Angeles Lakers' 27-point win over the Memphis Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off of a dominant 134-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in their second game of the In-Season Tournament. In the win, LeBron James played just 23 minutes, but was effective putting 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists. In his 21st NBA season, James continues to be one of the biggest threats in the NBA. Following the win, he spoke on the keys to his productivity at this age.

“Just going out there and playing free basketball,” James said. “I feel like there’s not anything I can not do that I did in my 20s out on the basketball floor. So I continue to try to be the ultimate triple threat … scoring in the paint, scoring threes, get to the three-point line when I can. Things of that nature, always trying to keep the defense at bay, always have the ability to rebound and find my teammates, that's always key,” via ClutchPoint's Michael Corvo.

Though the win came over the 2-9 Grizzlies, it was important for the Lakers as it moved them to 6-5 and a winning record on the season. They are now on a three-game winning streak, including wins in both of their In-Season Tournament games.

Not only did they notch their third straight, but they tied a franchise record for three-pointers made in the game with 22. It resulted in their highest point total of the season as well. Getting the shooting going in this game will only propel them further from their 3-5 start.

The Lakers take on the Sacramento Kings next.