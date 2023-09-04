Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James appreciates good sports, even ones that aren't basketball. On Sunday, it was revealed that the Lakers star will be in the house when LAFC, Los Angeles' MLS team, hosts Inter Miami.

James joins a host of other athletes and celebrities who will be in the building to see the marquee matchup.

The list of celebrities planning to attend Lionel Messi and Inter Miami’s match in Los Angeles against LAFC is STACKED 🔥 Some notable athletes include: 🏀 LeBron James

🏀 Magic Johnson

🏀 James Harden

⚾️ Mookie Betts

⚾️ Clayton Kershaw

🏈 Caleb Williams (via @herculezg) pic.twitter.com/pJlhi5Oy6L — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 4, 2023

Inter Miami of course is led by Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest soccer player of his generation. Messi shockingly joined Miami in July of this year after establishing himself as an icon of the sport in Europe.

Messi made an immediate impact on the ball club, scoring nine goals in his first six games and leading Miami to its first-ever Leagues Cup championship trophy.

LeBron James is not the only athlete who will be in the house to watch Lionel Messi and Miami take on the home squad LAFC. Other basketball players include fellow NBA star James Harden and Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who owns LAFC. Also in attendance will be Dodgers star Mookie Betts along with a host of other non-sports celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Prince Harry, Tom Holland, Will Ferrell, and many others. Heisman trophy-winning USC quarterback Caleb Williams will also be in the house.

While soccer and basketball may be two of the most different sports in terms of global reach and style of play, it appears that matters not to the many celebrities who will be in attendance on Sunday.

James and the Lakers will open up the NBA season in October.