Lionel Messi is one of the biggest names in the history of any sport ever, much less the sport he actually plays, so a lot of stars came out to see him make his debut for his newest club Inter Miami in person. There may not be a bigger name who came to see him play than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who even shared an awesome moment with the 36-year old Argentinian before kick-off.

And James would certainly think that the price of admission was more than worth it after witnessing just how capable Messi still is of magical moments even though he's closer to the end of his career than to his best years. The Inter Miami forward, deep into stoppage time, scored the winner — and it wasn't just any ordinary kick. It was a masterful free kick, the likes of which we've come accustomed to from arguably the sport's GOAT.

And LeBron James, posting on his official Twitter account, certainly shares that sentiment. As one of the greatest basketball players to ever grace the earth, his words certainly hold a lot more weight than that of others, so to see him bask in appreciation for Lionel Messi is nothing short of incredible to see.

“INCREDIBLE!!!! 🐐,” James wrote.

The use of the word “incredible” may be selling Lionel Messi's free kick short. This moment certainly feels like it was written by well-compensated Hollywood writers who continue to give Messi one happy moment after another. There's simply no better way Messi could have begun his Inter Miami career than by using his incredibly talented left-foot to give his club the victory with one of the last kicks of the game.

What a year it has been for Messi. It hasn't been all smooth-sailing for the 36-year old forward, as he had to endure a rough end to his tenure with Paris Saint-Germain. Some even wondered whether the Argentinian was washed up, as moving to the MLS didn't exactly carry with it the most sterling reputation. But for at least one night, Messi will silence all his haters as he continues to put everyone at a loss for words.