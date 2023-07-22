The stars are out in Fort Lauderdale to see Lionel Messi make his MLS debut with Inter Miami on Friday against Mexican outfit Cruz Azul. That includes Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James, who rolled into DRV PNK Stadium in style. Prior to kick-off, where Messi is expected to come on as a substitute, The King showed some love to the Argentine with an awesome embrace.

Lionel Messi hugs LeBron James before his Inter Miami debut 👏🏽pic.twitter.com/nPTXvWKwqX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 22, 2023

Two GOATs hugging it out. You can just see how happy Bron and Messi are to see each other. After all, this is a monumental day for American soccer and the MLS. It's not every day the best to ever grace a pitch decides to leave Europe and play for a club that is still trying to prove itself in Major League Soccer.

The Inter Miami-Messi rumors were swirling for months but it finally became a reality earlier this summer after the 2022 World Cup winner decided to leave PSG on a free transfer. Despite options in Saudi Arabia and back in Spain with boyhood club Barcelona, the 36-year-old was more interested in a new adventure across the pond.

James isn't the only celebrity who has come out to see Lionel Messi suit up on Friday night, either. Kim Kardashian is in attendance, along with the GOAT of his sport, former NFL quarterback Tom Brady. It's also a packed house for this Leagues Cup fixture. In fact, every Inter Miami game moving forward is sold out because of Messi's presence.

Oh, and Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have joined the La Albiceleste star in South Beach. David Beckham is cooking something special.