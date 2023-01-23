LeBron James and the Los Angles Lakers looked as though they were headed to another loss Sunday nightagainst the Portland Trail Blazers.

It was easy to draw that conclusion after seeing the Lakers get outscored by a huge margin in the second period, 45-13. It’s not over till it’s over, though, and the Lakers stayed truthful to that adage by unloading a second-half barrage that allowed them to pull off a 121-112 victory — and earned them another mention in the record books. (via ESPN Stats & Info).

The Lakers just experienced a full range of emotions in their road win over the Trail Blazers. Los Angeles is the first team to win a game in which it lost a quarter by 30+ points since the Celtics on Oct. 20, 1972 against the Buffalo Braves.

LeBron James and Dennis Schroder teamed up to lead the Lakers’ comeback in the second half. The four-time league MVP scored 20 of his 37 points in the final two quarters of the game, while Schroder dropped 22 after scoring just two points n the first half. Whatever adjustment the Lakers talked about in the locker room during halftime certainly worked, as they shot 56.5 percent from the floor in the second half while holding the Trail Blazers down to only 30.8 percent shooting.

With their 121-112 win over the Trail Blazers, LeBron James and the Lakers are now just three games under .500. They have now won two games in a row and have emerged victorious in three of their last four. Up next for the Lakers is a home game in an all-LA battle against the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday.