Pat Beverley is a grade-A instigator, and he isn’t afraid to talk trash with anyone. Sometimes, though, the Los Angeles Lakers PG can go a bit overboard with his trash talk and hurt his team.  Beverley has done a good job keeping that in check this year… except for tonight.

During the Lakers’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Pat Beverley got into it with Damian Lillard while the latter was taking his free throws. Beverley, for some reason, decided it would be a good idea to walk up to Lillard to jaw at him while he was taking his foul shots. Naturally, Bev was handed a technical foul for that.

This little jawing match between Pat Beverley and Damian Lillard backfired for the Lakers in the worst way possible. Almost immediately after this incident, the Blazers went on a fiery burst to put them up by over 20 points over their rivals. It seems like this little trash-talk incident fired up Lillard and co, and Beverley could not match that intensity on the court.

The Lakers’ season has been a rollercoaster of hope and then disappointment all year long. There will be stretches of games where you think they have it all figured out… only for them to lose their next few games. We’ll see if LA front office makes some moves at the trade deadline to beef up their roster.

For now, though, the Lakers need to figure out how to dig themselves out of this hole that they put themselves in.