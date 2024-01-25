A cool LeBron James story about meeting the one and only Michael Jordan.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar and future Basketball Hall of Famer LeBron James recently shared a story about how he got starstruck the first time he met the one and only Michael Jordan.

“When I met Michael Jordan for the first time, I literally couldn't believe it was him, the Lakers forward recalled (via the Uninterrupted). “The dude looked like Jesus Christ to me… He was Black Jesus to me.”

LeBron James pretty much had the same reaction as everyone else who has had the chance to meet in person the all-time great. James' story also reminds us that there was a time in basketball history when LeBron was only dreaming of becoming a superstar in the league like MJ. Several years later (or decades later), he finds himself playing for the Lakers and being consistently discussed together with Jordan's name when it comes to the topic of who the greatest player of all time is.

Even to this day, Michael Jordan still carries the aura that he had when LeBron James met him for the first time. Winning six NBA championships, six NBA Most Valuable Player awards, six NBA Finals MVPs, and a ton of other awards and honors have made Jordan's image almost god-like in the eyes of basketball fans, though, his fame and legend far transcends the hoops realm.

LeBron James has a stellar list of achievements as well, and he can continue building his resume, as he looks to catch up on his Airness — at least in terms of NBA titles.