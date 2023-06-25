The Los Angeles Lakers finished the 2023 season in disappointing fashion. LeBron James, meanwhile, surprised many with the success he had as a 38-year-old star in the playoffs. Since then, bizarre rumors have been floated including LeBron to the Celtics.

The King's legacy is safe, although Dwyane Wade recently revealed he doesn't believe James had the greatest career in Heat history.

The Los Angeles Lakers star himself currently appears to be focused on his son Bryce James, who got a shoutout on Twitter that reads like a warning to the basketball universe.

His turn NOW!! Let’s go Maximus 🤴🏾 https://t.co/gk0Okpue51 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 24, 2023

At 16 years old and already standing 6-foot-6, prevailing opinion states that Bronny James' younger brother could be the best in the family, even with Bronny's recent signing with USC.

The son of the Lakers' star has already been drawing huge crowds.

James put the basketball world on notice as Bryce James dazzled onlookers at an Arizona Summer tournament on Friday night. Some fans took Bryce James to task for allegedly traveling in the clips shown while others thought fans were being too tough on the high schooler, and oblivious to the rules.

“Traveling like a pro already,” one fan said. “Everyone saying travel doesn’t know ball or the rules,” another fan said.

Highlights of Bryce James show a young player who is capable of driving to the rim and absorbing contact before finishing with ease, similar to his famous father. Last week, LeBron James issued a birthday message to his young son.

“Love the young man you are and becoming every single day!” James said in an Instagram post.

Bryce James announced recently that he'd be leaving Sierra Canyon High School to play for Campbell Hall High School in California. Friday's game was his first since the move. He didn't start due to a lack of practice time but made his presence felt immediately against opponent Idaho Hillcrest in a 72-64 loss.

The Lakers' star retweeted several of Bryce's highlights, including a close up view of a steal and layup that had people talking.