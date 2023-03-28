Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter. Follow me at @michaelcorvoNBA on Twitter, IG, TikTok for daily Lakers news, notes, and analysis. NYC/USC/LA. Aspiring Shane Falco.

The Los Angeles Lakers are listing LeBron James (right foot soreness) as questionable for their rematch with the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at the United Center.

LeBron made his surprising return to action in Sunday’s loss to the Bulls. LeBron was upgraded to questionable a few hours before tip-off then decided to give it a go after his pregame workout. It’s reasonable to assume the Lakers’ will continue to list LeBron as questionable going forward.

“Day-to-day,” he said afterward about managing the injury. “The most important for me is Monday morning — when I wake up tomorrow, step out of the bed and see what happens. But I felt confident in the workouts I had this week and the day after the workouts when I woke up … that I could possibly play today.”

James missed 13 games after suffering a right foot injury on Feb. 26. In his postgame remarks on Sunday, LeBron revealed that he tore a tendon in his foot. He said two doctors recommended season-ending surgery, but the “LeBron James of feet” (possibly based in Germany) gave him the green light to play. Apparently, the doctor had never seen anybody recover from that specific injury in four weeks. James did not rule out offseason surgery.

Reporter: "Why did you decide against [surgery]?" LeBron: "Because I went to the LeBron James of feet and he told me I shouldn't." Reporter: "What country is the LeBron James of feet based in?" LeBron: "I don't know. I have no idea." 🤣pic.twitter.com/yAEVAkRiJ8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 26, 2023

LeBron said the Lakers’ improved performance since the trade deadline inspired him to begin three-a-day rehab sessions and accelerate his timetable.

“To hell with the play-in. We actually can be a top-six seed. That definitely changed my mindset on me coming back and trying to be a part of this. Well, I don’t really want to say changed my mindset. It just enhanced what I was trying to do as far as my workouts, as far as my treatment and everything.”

LeBron scored 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting in 30 minutes against the Bulls and looked understandably rusty. LeBron said he felt “OK” back on the court but will need more time to regain his rhythm and his wind.

With eight games to go, the Lakers (37-38) will begin their five-game road trip in the No. 9 or No. 10 seed in the West.