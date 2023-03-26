Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

LeBron James shocked everyone when he returned from his foot injury on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls. The Los Angeles Lakers star wasn’t supposed to be back so early, but he did. And apparently, fans have to thank the “LeBron James of feet” for that.

Yes, you read that right. James himself said that he went to see the “LeBron James of feet,” who gave him hope that he could return sooner rather than later, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Now we’re not sure who LeBron is talking about here. However, one thing is certain, that doctor or whoever it is did an incredible job of helping the Lakers star. James himself revealed that he tore a tendon in his right foot and two doctors already recommended for him to undergo season-ending surgery. Fortunately, he was able to see the LeBron of feet–which is definitely a rather amusing and hilarious nickname.

Sure enough, James’ comments sparked plenty of buzz around NBA Twitter. Some thought that he was talking about himself and he just decided to play based on what he’s feeling, while others theorized that he met with the German doctors that Dennis Schroder was talking about recently.

Considering the timeline and how Schroder said that “German doctors are great,” the second theory seems plausible.

Whatever the case may be, it’s definitely good news that LeBron James is back. Here’s to hoping that he doesn’t re-aggravate his injury though.