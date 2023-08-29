Rob Pelinka has turned the Los Angeles Lakers around after its tumultuous years when Kobe Bryant retired. The squad has brought in amazing talent that had won a fairly tough NBA season in 2020. Expectedly, there were some bumps in the road. But, they still managed to pull through which ended with a Western Conference Finals berth in 2023. Now, the LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led squad hopes to go all-in with new reinforcements like Gabe Vincent, and Taurean Prince among others. Byron Scott noticed the changes and thinks that roster construction is trophy-worthy.

Byron Scott's massive praise to Lakers' Rob Pelinka

The Lakers were thought to be a bottom-feeder team in the early and middle stages of last year's NBA season. Rob Pelinka managed to pull off some incredible moves that landed them amazing role players. He then followed it up by re-signing ones that were effective under Darvin Ham's system and acquiring new talent. Former Los Angeles head coach Byron Scott loved all of these moves. He unveiled how this sets Pelinka apart from other executives, via Scoop B Selects with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.

“I love what they did in the offseason. You gotta give Rob Pelinka a lot of credit. I think right now he’s the Executive of the Year for what he was able to bring to the table,” he said about the prowess of Pelinka who managed to construct their roster. He also added that it was a tough job to get Gabe Vincent out of the Miami Heat, “The biggest surprise to me was getting Gabe Vincent away from Miami. I thought that he was going to stay in Miami because the guy proved that he could play this game.”

Overall, Byron Scott thinks they can win it all, “I’d be surprised if they’re NOT in the NBA Finals barring injuries and all that we always know that happens in the regular season.”