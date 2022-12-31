By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

As LeBron James continues his quest to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum couldn’t help but think how amazing it would be when the Los Angeles Lakers star actually surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

With the Celtics getting a two-day break, Tatum had the chance to watch the Lakers’ game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. James was his usual self to start the contest, defying Father Time and anchoring LA’s offense with his explosiveness and athleticism.

Tatum couldn’t help but be in awe of LeBron and what he is about to accomplish this 2022-23 season.

“Sitting here watching the Lakers play…. Sometime later this season Bron gone be able to say he’s scored more points than anyone to ever play this game… lol that’s wild,” Tatum wrote on Twitter.

Several Lakers fans and NBA players are probably feeling the same way as Jayson Tatum, and for good reason.

While LeBron James has had his fair share of haters, there is no denying that what he has done so far in his career and his chase of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record are worthy of praise. Entering Friday, he was only 575 points away from surpassing Kareem.

As Tatum said it, the moment James passes Kareem and proudly says he’s the NBA’s best scorer will definitely be a memorable and rather insane achievement. Many didn’t believe that the record would be broken anyway, but here is the Lakers star about to do what many deemed to be an unlikely feat.

When that happens, expect Tatum to be among the first ones to react and congratulate LeBron.