Life as the Los Angeles Lakers and forward LeBron James doesn’t come without its share of pressure, but in this particular case, pressure might be looked at as a privilege.

As late as the NBA trade deadline, it didn’t appear the Lakers and James would be a topic for the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, but here they are, looking like a team that’s a serious threat to get to the top of the mountain.

Even with the surprise ascension to playoff contention, that didn’t stop FOX Sports basketball analyst Chris Broussard from slapping lofty expectations on LeBron James and his Lakers teammates. The comments by Broussard were made during an appearance on First Things First.

"Anything less than a championship is a disappointment for the Lakers. … LeBron will be 39 next season. He's defied Father Time so far, but they're like the Suns — tomorrow is not promised. It's championship or bust." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/IfTm0qm58a — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 11, 2023

Maybe these comments shouldn’t surprise anyone, especially with the topic being the Lakers and James. This is the standard fans and media expect from the team and player, and anything less is seen as a failure.

What’s different in Broussard’s comments is the reasoning. This season might be LeBron’s best chance left to win another title, and even though he’s still playing at an elite level, Father Time has hit him with some staggering blows. He has dealt with a few nagging injuries, and missed a month of action with an injured foot.

There’s no telling how much longer James can keep defying Father Time, but why he still can, the Lakers have to maximize the time they have with him at a peak level. Championship or bust has always been the standard for the Lakers and James. There’s just more urgency than normal at this time.