LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers’ season didn’t start the way they wanted it to. At one point, it definitely looked like they were headed to a disappointing campaign that would be capped with a bottom finish. However, fast forward to six months later, they are now going to the Play-In with a legitimate chance to make the playoffs.

Sure enough, James couldn’t be happier with the massive turnaround and the season he had. The 2022-23 campaign was definitely full of ups and downs, but LeBron and the Purple and Gold were able to overcome it all.

On Easter Sunday after beating the Utah Jazz 128-1178, James took to Instagram to look back at his final regular season game and highlighted how “fun” it was for him. Along with several photos from the Jazz showdown, LeBron captioned his post with, “My last regular season game in year 20 was fun fun fun!!!! To be continue folks! Love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

It sure looks like LeBron James is brimming with optimism right now. While their job is far from over since they have the Play-In to deal with even before they can think about the playoffs, the fact remains that they are in a position that many expected they wouldn’t be in. That, in itself, is already a cause for celebration.

The Lakers are facing a tough road ahead as they look to compete for the title. Nonetheless, with LeBron clearly motivated and the whole organization surrounded with positive vibes, it’s hard to count them out even against the West’s top teams.