Kyle Kuzma has big expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs.

LeBron James and the Lakers somehow managed to get into postseason consideration despite a 2-10 regular season start. Some shrewd trade deadline moves and a strong end to the season have now renewed hopes in the franchise’s chances of a potential 18th championship.

That’s certainly the case for former Lakers forward Kuzma who believes his old side can go as far as the NBA Finals.

“My hot take.. (but not really) I think the lakeshow can get to the finals,” Kuzma tweeted.

When a fan responded that Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the rest of the Phoenix Suns would have something to say about that, Kuzma was in agreement believing it will be one of those two teams in the NBA Finals.

“Yep. One of them two teams!” he responded.

It’s certainly a hot take as Kuzma mentioned and whether it’s just him being biased towards his old team or he genuinely believes in LeBron and company’s chances remains to be seen.

Of course, the Lakers still need to take care of business in the Play-In tournament before they can dream of reaching the Western Conference finals, let alone the NBA Finals.

They will play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday as they look to secure the No. 7 seed which would set them up with a first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

In a worst-case scenario, they can lose to Minnesota and get another chance to become the No. 8 seed which would pair them up against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.