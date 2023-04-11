The Los Angeles Lakers have an extensive injury report heading to their Play-In showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves, with LeBron James also popping up on it. Fortunately, the issue is not that serious.

While James has been listed with a right foot soreness, he is only labeled as probable for the game against the Timberwolves. It’s no longer new for James to land on the injury report with a probable status, and he has often proceeded to play in those match-ups.

It’s also unlikely that the Lakers sit out James in a must-win game. The Purple and Gold need to beat the Timberwolves to secure the no. 7 seed and set a first-round meeting with the Memphis Grizzlies in the playoffs. If they end up losing, they will have to face the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans-Oklahoma City Thunder game for a shot at the no. 8 seed.

Sure enough, LeBron and co. wouldn’t want to go through that extra work of playing another game when they could have just rested.

With the Timberwolves suspending Rudy Gobert for the Play-In against LA, the Lakers definitely have a great opportunity to officially secure a playoff spot.

Aside from LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell are also on the Lakers’ injury report. AD is dealing with a right foot stress injury, while Russell is nursing a left foot soreness. Luckily, both players are also listed as probable.

With that said, it doesn’t look like fans have to worry about LA’s health heading to the Play-In.