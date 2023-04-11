A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers will be playing the biggest game of their season thus far when they battle the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The prize at stake for the winner is the No. 7 seed in the West and a first-round matchup against Ja Morant and the second-placed Memphis Grizzlies. The losers, however, will need to face the winner of the other Play-In game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans to determine who secures the eighth and final playoff seed in the conference.

Unsurprisingly, Anthony Davis has once again popped up on the Lakers’ injury report ahead of Tuesday’s crucial matchup. Nevertheless, LA fans will be glad to know that AD should be good to go against the Timberwolves.

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Timberwolves

Officially, Davis is listed as probable to play with a right foot stress injury. The fact that Davis has been on the injury report for pretty much every single game since he came back from this injury more than two months ago means that Davis will almost certainly be able to suit up against the Timberwolves. At this point, only a major unforeseen setback is going to prevent AD from taking the court against Minnesota.

In other injury news, LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell are listed as probable as well, which means they should also be available. Dennis Schroder, who missed the Lakers’ last two games due to a neck problem, is not on the injury report either.

It’s looking like a clean bill of health for the Lakers, and it goes without saying that they will need to be at their very best against a determined Timberwolves side.