Published November 27, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 points and ten rebounds with seven made three-point shots as per the Twitter page StatMuse. What makes this stat even more incredible is James was also the youngest player in league history to put up those numbers.

Oldest player to record 35/10 on 7 threes:

— LeBron James Youngest player to record 35/10 on 7 threes:

— LeBron James pic.twitter.com/JSxBgLauKB — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 27, 2022

It has been a tough season for LeBron James and Lakers, but the may have begun to turn things around. After starting off the season 2-10, the Lakers have now won four of their last five games. The Lakers already have two different five-game losing streaks this season.

Now in his 20th season in the NBA and at 37-years-old, James has a lot of mileage on his body. The last time he played a full 82-game season was during the 2017-18 season, his final year in Cleveland. Despite that, he remains one of the NBA’s elite players. This season he is putting up 24.5 points per game, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting 45.8 percent from the field albeit shooting a career-low 24 percent from three-point range.

Even if the James and the Lakers have gotten the wheels back on track, they still have a major uphill battle to climb. With Saturday’s win, they are 7-11 and still sitting in 13th place in the Western Conference standings. But they have seen a resurgence in the play of Anthony Davis who drew some hefty praise from James.