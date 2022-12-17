By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers may not be the championship contender they’re cracked up to be. However, LeBron James’ nightly scoring exploits remain a sight to behold. Despite being 37 years old (set to turn 38 in 15 days), James remains an athletic marvel, someone that makes fans stop what they’re doing and tune in to whatever he’s up to on any given game. And in the process of doing so, James achieved a feat that only his fellow GOAT candidate in Michael Jordan has achieved over the past 20 years.

After spurring the Lakers to a 126-108 win over the Denver Nuggets with a 30-point performance, LeBron James became the oldest player to breach that scoring benchmark in three straight games. Michael Jordan was the last one to achieve that feat back in 2002 with the Washington Wizards.

LeBron is the oldest player to score 30+ points in 3 straight games. Last player to have that feat?

Michael Jordan (2002) pic.twitter.com/nifTi0LlD4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 17, 2022

After adding 30 points to his already lofty scoring totals, James inched ever more closely to the all-time scoring record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. LeBron now has 37,622 points to his name, now only 765 points away from being the undisputed scoring king. Given his current scoring average (26.7 per night), it would take him around 29 games to achieve the unthinkable.

And it’s not as if LeBron James is just padding his stats for the sake of it. The Lakers have needed every single contribution from their main man, especially after Anthony Davis went down with yet another injury. James scored 35 in a win over the Detroit Pistons five nights ago, while he was instrumental in the Lakers’ near-comeback against the Boston Celtics after he pitched in 33 points of his own.

James may no longer be the force he was in the past. Father Time catches up to everyone after all. Gone are the days where a James-led team is penciled in for a Finals appearance. Nonetheless, James is still capable of turning it up when needed, and this performance against the Nuggets to match Michael Jordan is a timely reminder of what he’s capable of when he’s locked in.