By Paolo Songco · 3 min read

LeBron James is not a scorer. This was one of the early criticisms the naysayers had on the Los Angeles Lakers superstar way before he established himself as one of the greatest to ever pick up a basketball.

While there is some truth to this notion — after all, LeBron is a pass-first type of player — the fact that James is now on the brink of shattering Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record is a clear testament to LeBron’s unbridled scoring prowess.

Dwyane Wade has been a first-hand witness to James’ legacy. He’s had a front-row seat to LeBron’s iconic career both as a teammate and as an avid spectator watching from the sidelines. He also happens to be one of the Lakers star’s closest personal friends. This is exactly why D-Wade has some insider knowledge on LeBron’s chase for the scoring record — something that the former has decided to share with all of us today:

“I can’t use the word surprised if I’m going to say LeBron James’s name in anything,” Wade said, via Chris Mannix of SI. “I think sometimes we’re living in the LeBron James era of life, and we haven’t had the chance to step back and look at it just yet. And as we step back and look at it, it’s going to get even better than it is right now with what he’s done. Obviously what he’s done away from the game, definitely what he’s done on the court. And so I’m not speaking for him when I say this, but I will speak as someone who spent a lot of time with him. He’s not a selfish individual on a basketball floor. But I feel that if there is one record that LeBron wants to walk away with more than the assist record, it would be the scoring record. And it’s because of what people say he cannot do, right?”

If there’s anyone who’s grown accustomed to all the negativity that’s thrown in his direction, it has to be LeBron James. This man has to have a record number of haters, which is something that he’s just learned to deal with through the years.

LeBron is not the type who claps back at his naysayers on social media at every turn. Instead, he prefers to let his game do the talking. On this particular occasion, there is no better way to prove those who have questioned his elite scoring ability wrong than to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer by the time he hangs it up.

“And because he’s so great at other things and it comes so natural to him, just the one thing that was not necessarily natural, he now has an opportunity to be what we know it’s going to take somebody another 40 years before they are able to even come close to, right? So it’s amazing,” Wade continued. “At least if I can’t be there on the day that he does it, I hope to be somewhere in front of a TV, and I’ll definitely be one of the first text messages that he reads when the game ends.”

Much like Dwyane Wade, the entire basketball world will be on hand to witness that momentous occasion. We’re probably never going to see anyone break the all-time scoring record — at least not in our lifetime — so the fact that we all get a chance to witness this precious piece of sports history is an absolute gift.