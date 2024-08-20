LeBron James appeared in a sports betting commercial for Draft Kings with comedian legend Kevin Hart. Having Hart in the skit, something funny was bound to happen. True enough, the comedian roasted James' age and made fun of him for being an old athlete wanting to play for the NFL.

The skit started with James receiving an NFL betting offer from Draft Kings, which he blurted out loud. Hart, not knowing what the Los Angeles Lakers star meant, let his intrusive thoughts win and savagely roasted the King.

“Aren’t you a little too old to play football? They want somebody to run a 40, not somebody that is 40. When the coach calls your number you're gonna say ‘G 56! Bingo!' How you gonna celebrate a win? You gonna give everybody butterscotch candy? Prolly out your pocket with no wrappers on. Just give them raw candy. That's nasty by the way.”

LeBron James is still the best at 40

LeBron James is turning 40 years old this coming December but isn't showing any signs of dramatically slowing down. There have been some indications in recent memory that James is getting old, however, he still manages to stay at the top of his game. Despite his recent struggle to chase his fifth ring, LeBron has arguably been the best player on the Los Angeles Lakers squad with Anthony Davis in it.

Since transitioning to his late 30s, he is still consistently being named an All-Star. James also broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record, which is a clear indication that the Lakers star can still put up big numbers. Looking at his averages from last season, LeBron put up 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. He also shot an efficient 54.0% from the field despite critics saying that he isn't an effective shooter.

Now that he's approaching 40 years of age, it's still safe to argue that James is the best basketball player in the world. During the 2024 Olympics, he was surrounded by a plethora of NBA All-Stars in Team USA. Despite having a stacked team, LeBron was still named the MVP of the event on top of winning the gold medal. To be crowned the champion and the most valuable player in an international event is an indirect declaration that he is the best player in the world.

Given his most recent success, it'll be interesting to see what other records James can set as a 40-year-old and as the oldest player in the NBA.