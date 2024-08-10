The man nicknamed LeCaptain America is poetically awarded MVP honors after Team USA's 98-87 goal medal victory against France on Saturday. LeBron James wanted one last great Olympics moment before retiring, and he empathically gets it.

The four-time NBA finals MVP recorded 14 points on efficient 6-of-10 shooting, 10 assists and six rebounds in the final. His impact has been felt during these last two weeks and commands fair recognition. However, there are plenty of fans who will argue someone else deserves the award after his legendary showing over the last two games.

