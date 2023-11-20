LeBron James moved up a notch on the all-time NBA steals list during Sunday night's Lakers win over the Rockets.

LeBron James had another stellar performance Sunday night for the Los Angeles Lakers, as he led his team to a 105-104 win at home over the Houston Rockets.

The four-time league Most Valuable Player even surpassed a legend on the all-time NBA steals list. With three steals against the Rockets, James displaced former Portland Trail Blazers star Clyde Drexler in the eighth spot on the list, which also put him just four notches back of Michael Jordan.

James entered the Rockets game with 2,205 career steals.

Up next on the list for LeBron James is Jordan's former Chicago Bulls teammate and Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, who still is ahead of the Lakers superstar by 99 steals. If James is to surpass Pippen, he'd likely do it next season at the earliest. James has not had a 100-steal season since the 2017-18 campaign. In the 2022-23 NBA season, James collected 50 steals in 50 games.

Considering how great he still looks and plays on the court, LeBron James does appear to have at least a couple more seasons in his legs. Against the Rockets, he went off for 37 points on 14-for-19 shooting from the field with six rebounds and eight assists in 40 minutes of action.

The all-time leader in steals in the NBA is former Utah Jazz point guard John Stockton, whose lengthy career in the league produced 3,265 swipes to his name. It's considered one of the unbreakable records in sports. Chris Paul of the Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, is the leader all-time among active players with 2,567 steals.